Mid-year budget review : Seek additional funds to execute major road projects - MP to Ofori Atta

The Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament Moses Anim has asked the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to seek approval for additional funds to execute major projects within the roads sector in the Mid-year budget review.
Ken Ofori Atta will present the Mid-year budget review today July 29 to spell out government fiscal strategy for the third and fourth quarters of 2019.
According to Moses Anim, although the current economic indicators are strong, the government has a deficit to clear in the area of roads infrastructure.
In an interview with Class FM, the Trobu Lawmaker Moses Anim says Ken Ofori Atta will need additional funds to clear a backlog of outstanding debts owed contractors.
''The mid-year budget is supposed to cover certain critical areas. You have to review the half-year from January to July. Review all the indicators in terms of the fiscal economic indicators. Briefing us and stressing an evaluation on them to see whether we were able to achieve those target as set by the 2019 budget, then if there is the need for him to require for more funds for project development that will be it'.'
He added that: ''So far looking at the statistical service we have been able to achieve the necessary things. If you look at the GDP is on course, the monetary policies are all on course. So we are expecting that for now, the challenges are mostly on the physical development in terms of road infrastructure which is becoming a challenge we are expecting that he will address them as well as to how the contractors have to come to site and work and work on our roads''.
The Deputy Majority Chief Moses Anim has however charged the Finance Minister to operate within the Fiscal Responsibility Act to escape budget overruns ahead of 2020 polls.
READ ALSO: