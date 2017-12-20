Millenium Excellence Foundation contradicts Trade Ministry in $100K saga

The Millenium Excellence foundation, MEF, organisers of the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards, has confirmed that a part of funds raised at the event from expatriates who paid to sit at a table with the President, was retained by Ministry of Trade and Industry.
Founder, Ashim Morton, in a press conference to clarify issues surrounding the controversial payments said some funds were released by the Ministy to the foundation to organise the event. Additional funds were again released after the event.
He added, "What I also know is that a portion of the funds that were raised by the foundation would be retained by the Ministry of Trade and Industry for further initiatives under the Ghana expatriates business awards."
This is in sharp contrast to claims by Deputy Trade Minister Carlos Ahenkora that the Ministry only facilitated the collection of the money but passed everything on to the foundation, not retaining a pesewa.
Issues on the payments were first raised by MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak who described it as an act of corruption and called for a parliamentary probe.
The Trade Ministry in a statement said it was not responsible for the charges, explaining the funds were being raised by the organisers of the award and the Ministry only facilitated the process.
But MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa rejected the explanations and called for the return on the money, saying the confirmation by the Trade Ministry that indeed expatriate business people were charged and had to pay US$100,000 to gain access to the table of the President marks a new low.
Mr Ashim Morton has confirmed the payment but insisted there were not made before the event. He did not clarify though when they were made.
Among others, the event organisers guaranteed expatriates who paid the amount flight tickets, five-star hotel accommodation, extra seat allocations and proximity to the President at the event, full page colour advert, corporate write up in the event brochure and a slot for speech to be made by the chairman of the expatriate business at the event.
Mr Morton said the President in question is not that of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo, rather himself.
Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo has given up to 5 pm Wednesday, December 20 for the Trade Minister, Allan Kyerematen to make available a report the payments.
