Minister discloses how NAM 1 met Nana Addo

The Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide discloses how the escapee CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah got in contact with President Nana Akufo-Addo.
According to the Minister, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1 was part of a 10-member Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Confederation African Football (CAF) delegation that paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.
Speaking in an interview on Okay FM monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Mr. Hadzide said the picture which has been circulated widely on social media platforms was taken after that meeting between Akufo-Addo and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.
READ ALSO: Menzgold saga: NAM 1 could face a 10-year jail term - Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini
Mr. Pius Hadzide said the President discussed Ghana's intention to host the 2018 Women's AFCON with Mr. Ahmad.
Mr. Hadzide who was the then Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports explained that NAM 1 was included in the delegation because at the time, one of his company's Zylofon Cash was the headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.
The minister said any assertions by political opponents that the picture convinced people to sign onto Menzgold Ghana Limited investments was unfortunate because it suggests that the customers lacked the apparatus intelligence to decide on where to invest their monies.
According to the Minister, some mischievous persons have sought to create the impression that the President endorsed the business of Menzgold during a visit to the company.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana