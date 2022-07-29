BOST: Twin tower office project scandal false- Majority

The Majority in Parliament says allegations by the minority side on the Mines and Energy Committee of a fresh BOST scandal over the twin tower office project is false.
Member of the Mines and Energy Committee and legislator for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah said: “So yes, in May 2022, by a letter from PPA based reference number CEO 1079 -05-22, following the request that BOST said to them that we've gone through all the processes so we want to rectify and vary whatever you've done, PPA came back and said, okay, we've agreed to 23 and we've approved it and that was done on 31st May 2022. So BOST agreed on 23 million as a single project, how this can tend to be 78 million Twin Tower, where is this coming from?” he said.
READ ALSO : New scandal hits BOST over twin tower office project- Minority alleges
Minority in Parliament has alleged procurement scandal at the Bulk Oil and Transportation Company (BOST) to the tune of US$ 39 million.
The caucus alleges that a contract sum for the construction of a single unit tower estimated at US$ 39 million has been inflated and approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) at US$78 million, indicating a 100 percent inflated price
More shocking to the Minority is the fact that, the total amount of US$78 million could get BOST a twin-unit tower as initially agreed under the contract.
Addressing the press in Parliament today, July 28, 2022, John Abdulai Jinapor, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency and Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee said the development is deliberately being superintended by the Akufo-Addo government without recourse to the law and respect to the citizenry amidst the current economic hardships.