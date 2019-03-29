Mobile money banker slashed near Kwahu Praso

A mobile Banker with Mumuadu Rural Bank has been slashed in a robbery attack at the section of the Osubi and Mmota road near Kwahu Praso in the kwahu South District in the Eastern Region.
The victim, Gyekye Prince, 25, was allegedly attacked by the unknown assailant on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, around 2:00 pm while riding on a motorbike on his usual ‘Susu’ collection duty.
According to reports, the suspect who was wielding machete at the roadside suddenly launched the violent attack on the mobile banker and slashed him several times with the machete until he succeeded in robbing him of an amount of GHC3,000.00 being depositors cash and escaped.
The victim was bleeding profusely on the spot till a good Samaritan identified as Kissi Kwadwo spotted him and went to his rescue by rushing him to the Praso Health centre where he was receiving treatment.
The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado who confirmed the incident said the police are involved in investigation to arrest the suspect .