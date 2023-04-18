Prime News Ghana

Monday, April 24 declared public holiday

By Vincent Ashitey
The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, 24 April 2023, a public holiday.

This is because Saturday, April 22, 2023 marks Eid-ul-Fitr, which is a statutory public holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 22 April falls on a Saturday, the president has, by an executive instrument, in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (ACT 601) declared Monday, 24 April 2023, as an additional public holiday.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said the holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.

Eid al-Fitr is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world. It can be translated as “the feast of fast-breaking” as it commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk each day.