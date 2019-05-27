More heavy rains expected today- Meteo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned the public to expect heavy rains this morning and afternoon [27 May 2019].
Per a band of clouds tracked over the ocean on Sunday, 26 May 2019, GMA noted may induce cloudiness over the coastal cities with a chance of moderate to heavy rains Monday morning and in the afternoon.
Recreational activities along the coast will, therefore, be disturbed following moderate to strong winds that will accompany the rains, GMA warned.
However, towns like Aflao, Akatsi, Anloga, Ada, Tema, Accra, Saltpond and surroundings are expected to be affected earlier but Takoradi, Axim, Half Assini and surroundings are expected to experience the conditions later.
