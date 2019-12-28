Most Children are detained at Korle-Bu over bills

Madam Joyce Oppong Ayisi, Head of the Children’s Ward at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, says it is worrying as most Children are often detained because their mothers can not afford the bills.
Madam Ayisi said it sometimes takes the intervention of some philanthropists to come to the rescue of these children because “we have to detain you until you are able to get money to redeem the cost incurred.”
She made the revelation when a Non-Governmental Organization, Ghana Base Foundation donated mattresses, toiletries (diapers, soad, detol), Milo, milk (Nido), food items and drinks for two hundred mothers at the Children's Ward.
READ ALSO: Korle-bu achieves another feat in 2019 , severed wrist of patient re-attached
While receiving the items, she prayed for God’s continues blessings to the founder and added that the mattresses Ghana Base donated are going to help some mothers not to sleep on bare floors.
On her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Base, Mrs Sheila Osei Tutu Asare while presenting the items said she felt the need to spend the Christmas with the children at the hospital.
“I am a mother of three and I felt the urge to send to leave my kids and spend some time with those kids at the hospital and at least bring some joy to some parents,” she said.
Mrs Tutu Asare added that the foundation is young but has been donating yearly to some orphanages but wanted to try another place, hence the visit to Korle-Bu Children Ward. She assured mothers at the ward of her willingness to repeat the gesture at her next visit.
READ ALSO: Historic: Ghana performs first brain surgery without cutting skull
The mothers expressed joy upon receiving the items and showered blessings upon Ghana Base Foundation.