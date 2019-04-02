Mugabe charged with publication of false news, says he was under 'the spirit'

Radio show host Salifu Maase a.k.a Mugabe has been charged by the police with the publication of false news and offensive conduct to breach public peace but says he was influenced by spirits.
Mugabe was in court on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, where there was a tight security presence including riot control vans but the case could not be heard because the judge at the Accra Circuit Court where he was to be arraigned is attending a conference in Koforidua.
He is expected to be arraigned before court on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Mr Maase was at the court premises with a team of lawyers including Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Hawkson reported.
Salifu Maase had alleged on his radio show on XYZ that he had information on a planned threat on the life of Multimedia Group Limited investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni following the airing of the documentary – Militia in the Heart of the City on Joy News TV, which talked about how a private individual was using the former seat of government, the Osu Castle to recruit party vigilantes.
The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service invited Salifu Maase to assist them with any intelligence he may have in connection with the alleged threats but according to the police, he told them he made the allegation "under the spirits."
Addressing a press conference in Accra Tuesday, the CID Boss, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said Maase has subsequently been charged with offensive conduct and publication of false news.
"Mugabe was invited to come and assist... he said he was under the spirits. Mugabe has been charged and he is before court. They went to court today but the judges are having a training programme," the CID boss said.
The CID also touched on several issues including the kidnapped Tarkoradi girls, the murder of Tiger Eye PI journalist Ahmed Suale and embattled Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah.
The CID said they knew where the kidnapped Tarkoradi girls are and will make all efforts to reunite them with their families. On the Menzgold CEO, it was disclosed that NAM1 was rearrested in Dubai.
