Murder of DESS FM newscaster: management appeals for support to the police

The management of Ashanti Bekwai based DESS FM is appealing to the public to assist the police in their investigations into the murder of their news caster and front desk personality, Ama Agyeiwaa Kodie, popularly known as Portia.
The 30-year-old female Journalist was stabbed to death at her room at Bekwai in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 15th April, 2018.
The management in a statement signed by the General Manager of the station, Gordon Donkor, said “police have commenced investigations into the case and are appealing to anyone with any information on that barbaric act to assist them in their investigations”.
Below is the full statement:
We are with a heavy heart to announce that our lead news caster/front desk personality at DESS FM, Ama Agyeiwaa Kodie (Portia) has been murdered in cold blood in her room on Sunday 15th April, 2018.
She was found in a pool of blood at her residence in Mr Bentil's building (Green Annex) Bekwai around 6:00pm.
Police have commenced investigations into the case and are appealing to anyone with any information on that barbaric act to assist them in their investigations.
Call:
Gordon Donkor
The General Manager
Dess Fm
0204500204