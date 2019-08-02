Murder of Police officer: Five suspects arrested

Some five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a policewoman in the Northern Region.
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, armed men attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
Sources say one of the armed men sustained some gunshot wounds during the police raid on Thursday.
The police investigative team have been able to retrieve the two stolen weapons from the team at a snap checkpoint and the camouflage military uniform the alleged robbers wore for the operation from the room of one of the suspects.
The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, visited Tamale Thursday to assure the family that “no stone will be left unturned” to tailgate the culprits.
The Police administration announced a GhC10,000 reward for informants who will help arrest the culprits.
Background
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station.
The armed men after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them.
The four men wore masks and were dressed in military camouflage matched with dessert boots on board a grey saloon car.
