N/R: Khandahar Boys drove away Health Director

PrimeNewsGhana can confirm that the attack and the driving away of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr. David Zaawumya Akolbila, was not the only unwarranted act on a head of a government institution in the Region.
Apparently, Dr. Akolbila is the second health worker who has been driven away by members of the Kandahar Boys, a Tamale-based vigilante group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), from the Region.
PrimeNewsGhana is reliably informed that Northern Regional Director for the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Samuel Quarshie, was also driven away by these Khandahar Boys four months ago over the allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
The Spokesperson of the Medical Doctors at the TTH, Dr. Michael Damah, who revealed this to PrimeNewsGhana in an interview, explained that the Region has an acting Director of Health ever since Dr. Samuel Kwashie was drove away.
Dr. Damah’s revelations came days after the CEC of TTH, Dr. David Zaawumya Akolbila was also drove away by these same Kandahar Boys.
When PrimeNewsGhana contacted the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, said “the Northern Region has an acting Director of Health Service”.