NABCO is different from YEA –Anyass clarifies

The National Coordinator of the Nation’s Builders Corps [NABCO], Ibrahim Anyass, has debunked assertions that the program is a duplication of other youth employment schemes like the Youth Employment Agency [YEA].
According to him, NABCO is a product of the visionary leadership by President Nana Akufo-Addo to curtail the high rate of graduate unemployment in the country.
Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, Dr Ibrahim Anyass described that the essence of NABCO is to create employment opportunities for a specific group of people to tackle specific challenges in the public sector.
“The NABCO is different from anything that we have had in existence in this country. It does not matter how you try to spin this, it is a youth employment agency that is targeted at a certain age cult without a qualification point… The whole essence of NABCO is that you make provisions for everyone with the qualification point of the age whenever they exit the tertiary campuses.''
“This country has got specific challenges in our public service center. It is only a visionary leadership that can make provision for the future leadership and jobs that Ghana is going to have in the next 5 to 10 years and to prepare its current workforce to be ready to explore such opportunities.”
Meanwhile, the passing-out ceremony of the Nation Builder’s Corps(NABCO), took place today yesterday at the Black star square in Accra, where 100, 000 graduates, who have been enrolled onto the seven modules of the programme, will be deployed to their various places of work.
The recruits will be serving in civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Heal Ghana and feed Ghana modules of the programme.
Graduates from the Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions converged at the Black Star Square for the national Ceremony, while the Northern, Upper West and the Brong Ahafo regions sent their representatives to the country.
