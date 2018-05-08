“NABCO is not a political gimmick” – MP

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region, John Ntim Fordjour, has explained that the unemployment situation in the country would have been reduced if successive governments had taken initiatives such as NABCO to solve it.
The MP said for the past twenty years, the nation did not do much in efforts to resolve the unemployment situation in the country and that has accumulated to the number of unemployed in the country.
Rev. Fordjour, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana following the launch of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).
President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 1st May, 2018, launched the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), which will employ, in this year alone, 100,000 young men and women to assist in the public sector service delivery needs of Ghana.
According to President Akufo-Addo, “NABCO will be the vehicle to deliver one hundred thousand (100,000) jobs in seven (7) prioritized areas, defined as the following modules: Educate Ghana; Heal Ghana; Feed Ghana; Revenue Ghana; Digitise Ghana; Enterprise Ghana; and Civic Ghana”.
Explaining the rationale for the establishment of the Corps, President Akufo-Addo noted that the grim story of youth unemployment has been a tragic part of the lives of Ghanaians for far too long in Ghana, worsened, in recent times, by the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund.
Hundreds of nurses and health professionals hit the streets of Accra on Monday May 7, 2018 threatening to vote out the New Patriotic Party government in 2020 it fails to review some terms and conditions governing the NaBCo.
The nurses, who belong to the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association and the National Health Students Association of Ghana, want amendments made to the Heal Ghana module under NaBCo.
They are also demanding financial clearance which has not been forthcoming for many months, to pave way for their employment.
Speaking to Prime News Ghana on Tuesday, Rev Ntim Fordjour said “graduate unemployment is a worry to the nation because they also deserve some skills to be able to gain employment”.
“There are over 150,000 university graduates that are churned out annually but for the past 20-years, what did we do to employ them? He asked.
The MP said “if we had done that 20-years ago, there would not have been unemployment in the country so to ensure such people are employed, that is why the government initiated the NABCO”.
“Some have been in the homes for the past 6year and employers request for a minimum requirement of 3 to 5 years working experience. Where are those who have been home for the past 6-years going to get that experience? He wondered.
Rev Ntim Fordjour said “NABCO is not a political gimmick because the future election decider will be about jobs. The critical decider will be about jobs”.