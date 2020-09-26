NACOC intercepts 152kg of cocaine at Tema

The Narcotics Control Commission, NACOC, in a joint operation with the Bureau of National Investigations, BNI and the National Security Council Secretariat, NSCS intercepted One Hundred and Fifty-two kilogrammes, 152kg of cocaine concealed in a shipment of sugar from Brazil.
The statement from the NACOC said "The seizure was based on intelligence received that, a consignment of 50 containers of sugar destined for Ghana from Brazil are likely to have substances suspected to be narcotics concealed in it.
The consignment with bill of laden number MEDUST209567 was shipped from Brazil by USINA SANTA ISABEL S/A FAZENDA TRES, a Brazilian Company on behalf of SUCDEN MIDDLE EAST, based in Dubai. The shipment consists of 27,000 bags of Brazilian white crystal sugar, with a gross weight of 1,350mt.
GLOBAL CARGO & COMMODITIES LIMITED, Tema was the consignee of the shipment.