Nadowli:One Person killed as armed men storm Charia Community.

One person has been killed after two gun welding men opened fire on some residents in a separate robbery attack at
Charia in the Nadowli District of the Upper West Region.
Reports suggest the community had massed up to arrest the two unidentified persons after they robbed unsuspecting victims of their motorbikes and other personal effects at a village nearby.
However, the robbers who sensed danger immediately fired sporadically through the crowd as they fled with their booty.
One person unidentified as Abudi sustained gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead on arrival at the Wa Regional Hospital
The incident which occurred on Friday night has left residents in the area in a state of fear as they call for improved security in the area.
Meanwhile, the Nadowli District Security Council is yet to comment on the development.