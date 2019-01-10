NAM 1 hasn't abandoned us, he is working overseas to get money to pay customers-Menzgold Spokesperson

Spokesperson of Menzgold Nii Armah Amarteifio says CEO of the firm Nana Appiah Mensah has left the shores of Ghana to work and get money to pay aggrieved customers.
An Accra Circuit Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah and two others for defrauding by false pretense.
Several customers have already accused the company of folding up and this was intensified when Gabby Otchere-Darko posted that he has nicodemously left Ghana.
But the spokesperson for Menzgold Nii Armah Amarteifio on Joy FM said the Nana Appiah has not abandoned the staff of the company and has left the shores of Ghana in search of money to pay the customers.
"Nana Appiah has not abandoned us, he has travelled outside the shores of Ghana and is working to make sure he gets money to come and pay customers"
"If our CEO has travelled outside Ghana to work and make money to come and pay our customers what is wrong with that"
The Menzgold saga becomes murkier by the day as customers are put in states of dilemma as the day goes by.
Customers who have their monies locked up have staged series of protest in a bid to retrieve their cash.
Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini who is the also the host of Newsfile on Joy FM says Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold could face 10 years or more in jail if found guilty of a serious offence by the court.
He added that even though it is premature to determine the charges Nana Appiah would be tried, he may be in for a long while if the defrauding by false pretence and money laundering offences for which an arrest warrant has been issued are proven.
