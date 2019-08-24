NAM1's call on gov't to assist in enforcing Dubai judgment is baseless - Clara Kasser-Tee

Private legal practitioner Clara Kasser-Tee has described calls by the Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, for government to assist him in retrieving his cash from a Dubai company as baseless.
NAM1, who had been in detention in Dubai due to a case he had with Horizon Diamonds on August 19, 2019, called on the government to assist him to retrieve some $39 million which a Dubai court ordered Horizon to pay.
NAM1 addressing the press and some customers of Menzgold, said he will be able to pay customers their locked up cash if government fulfils certain conditions one of which was assisting him to retrieve monies owed him by Horizon Diamonds.
According to Clara Kasser-Tee, the call on the Government or Attorney's General's intervention to enforce the court order in Dubai is misplaced, as in her view the lawyers of NAM1 know the right procedures to follow in retrieving the judgment.
"I just don't want to comment on this Menzgold saga because the reason is simple. The lawyers and the regulators know what to do"
"If you have won a judgement in Dubai it doesn't matter. The call he is making is baseless" she said on Joy FM's NewsFile.
In further explanation, the private legal practitioner stated that the case in Dubai was a private litigation between Menzgold and Horizon Diamonds and for that matter the Attorney-General has no locus in enforcing a judgment derived from same.
According to Clara, this is a case involving private businesses, it is different if the case involved Menzgold and a State, in that regard assistance from the Government through diplomatics means and other rules could have been needed, she added.
In a related instance last week, the host of Badwam on Adom TV Omanhene Kwabena Asante slammed NAM1 for calling on the government for help when he knew his business was not regulated by them.
"We are living in a country that is regulated, not the likes of NAM1 will be directing what we are supposed to do….the deception in this country is too much,” he said whilst speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM.
“You are creating unnecessary tension among the people for what….you think there are no laws in Ghana, then we will all open some of NAM1’s business….now you have the guts to request for legislation for the work you do, what do you mean?" he stressed.
Menzgold folded up last year after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered it to suspend its operations.
Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed.
According to the Commission, Menzgold did not have the license to trade in gold collectibles and that doing so was in contravention of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).
NAM1 says he has tried all means to get cash and pay the aggrieved customers and it was one of such plans that led him to UAE where he was arrested.
After several months, a court in the UAE ruled that Horizon Diamonds should pay NAM1 some $39 million for gold supplied.
NAM1 after the ruling returned to Ghana where he is facing charges for fraud and has been granted bail worth GH¢1billion.
