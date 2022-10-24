Nana Agradaa granted ¢150k bail with three sureties in second case

The Founder of Heaven Way Church in Accra, Patricia Asiedua known as Nana Agradaa has been granted GHc150,000 bail with three sureties who must be justified with landed property.
She has been ordered to deposit her passport at the court registry and to ensure she does not interfere with police investigations or witnesses.
The case was adjourned to November 15, 2022.
This comes a week after she was granted bail by Accra Circuit Court 9 in a different case against her.
Her bail conditions consist of 3 sureties of whom one must be justified with landed property.
She was arrested Sunday, October 9, 2022 for allegedly scamming some members of her church.
The court had earlier denied her bail twice explaining that she was needed for assistance in investigations. She was later slapped with new charges of charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.
Following that the accused who doubles as a Evangelist pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges on Friday, October 14, 2022, and was scheduled to reappear before court today for further proceedings.
On October 17, 2022 she was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 50,000 with three sureties.