Nana Agradaa slapped with fresh charges

The woes of a self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa continue to deepen as the prosecution has slapped her with new charges.
The accused who doubles as the founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministries International, pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges on Friday, October 14, 2022.
The new charges are charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.
She was hauled before the Accra Circuit Court 10, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah, and remanded in lawful custody for two weeks.
The case has been adjourned to October 24, 2022.
The new charges come a day after Agradaa was remanded by the first court presided by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah .
She was arrested on Sunday, October 9, for allegedly scamming some church members.
A statement issued by the police said, “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation”.