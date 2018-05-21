Nana Akomea to NPP: Let’s ‘support’ Mahama’s 2020 intention

Nana Akomea, former communications director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said NPP should be supportive of President Mahama leading the NDC into the 2020 election.
According to Nana Akomea if the NDC presents any candidate other than John Mahama, the election will be fought on President Akufo Addo's record as against the promises of that candidate but if John Mahama leads the NDC into the 2020 elections the contest will be about President Akufo-Addo's four-year record against the four-year record of President Mahama.
“The NPP should be quietly supportive of President Mahama leading the NDC into the 2020 election. With any other candidate for the NDC, the election will be fought on President Akufo Addo's record as against the promises of that candidate. Against president Mahama however, the contest will be about president Akufo Addo's four-year record against the four-year record of president Mahama, a record that earned him the historic 44.7% vote.”
However, John Mahama, on May 19, 2018, declared his intention ahead of the upcoming NDC internal election to elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2020 general elections. John Mahama who has for several times declined to make his intention known, however on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said he listened to the calls of the teeming NDC members and will not disappoint them when the party presents the guidelines for selecting a new leader.
In a Facebook post on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said, “To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.
Meanwhile, some NDC stalwarts have also declared their readiness to lead the party into the polls, including Second Deputy Speaker and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, former minister of trade and industry, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, and Professor Joshua Alabi immediate past Vice Chancellor of UPSA.
