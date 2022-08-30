National Cathedral project suspended over lack of funds

Executive Director of the National Cathedral project Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has announced the sudden halt in project continuity due to inadequate funds.
Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah confirmed this during his speech at the Redeem Christian Church of God on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
“We have the contractors and their staff outside but the workers have been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again,” he stated.
According to him, the project can only be actualised when the Ghanaian populace involve themselves.
He further noted that even if a million of Christians decide to contribute ghc100 per month for a year, the project could be completed.
“The money might be big in terms of volume but if indeed we have 21 million Christians and a million can give us ₵100 a month for a year, we can easily complete this in time.
“I refuse to believe that we can’t get a million Ghanaians out of the 21 million Christians to support this. I still have faith in the Ghanaian and I am confident that we will do this,” he said.
Meanwhile, the government granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral in June.
A letter, signed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to the Controller and Accountant’s General, directed that the money be credited to Ribade Limited, for part payment of outstanding claims.
“Authority is hereby granted to you to release the sum [of] GH¢25, 000,000.00 as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” the letter added.
The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.
The building of the Cathedral fulfils a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.
In 2019, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the construction of the National Cathedral is estimated to cost over $100 million.
It has since been amended to $340 million.
The government has already demolished all structures on the proposed site to construct the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra, and work is progressing.
It is also scheduled to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.
The 5,000-seater auditorium project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs, and act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.