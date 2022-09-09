Pressure Group sue NCA, A-G for blocking unregistered SIM cards

The National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General have been sued for blocking unregistered SIM cards.
The suit, filed at the Supreme Court by Kwame Asare-Obeng (A-Plus), Convener of the Peoples Project and also a political activist, is seeking the apex court to declare the deadline and the associated punitive measures null and void.
In a writ issued on Friday, September 9, the group said the exercise is being done capriciously and therefore seeking the court to direct the Defendants to suspend all punitive measures against unregistered sims until the 'determination of this suit.'
“declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2(23) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the Directive by the Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, that the First Defendant will ensure that all SIM cards that are not re-registered by 30 September 2022, will be blocked while the National Identification Authority (NIA) has not been able to issue the Ghana Cards which is the only card to be used for the said re-registration of all Ghanaians is arbitrary, capricious, amounts to an abuse of discretion and same is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.
The National Communications Authority (NCA) this week rolled out some punitive actions against users who have not registered their SIM Cards.
This new move took effect on Monday, September 5, 2022.
In a statement signed by the Authority’s Director-General, outgoing calls and data services for a sequential batch of numbers will be blocked for 2 days weekly on a rotational basis.
Also, there would be re-routing of all outgoing calls to IVR for a message to be played before all calls go through everyday.
The on-going SIM registration exercise is scheduled to end on September 30, 2022 and persons who fail to register will suffer consequences.