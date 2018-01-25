Court adjourns former NCA officials' case to Feb. 1

A lawsuit involving some former National Communications Authority, NCA, officials and the Attorney General has been adjourned to February 1, 2018.
The lawyers for the former NCA officials on Thursday, January 25, in court, are demanding that the presiding judge halt the hearing of the case for a pronouncement from the Supreme Court on whether or not they will be entitled to details of the witnesses to appear before the court.
The demand follows an opposition to the request of the Attorney General to release details of witnesses yet to appear before the court.
The immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Communication Authority (NCA), William Tevie, and four others, have been put before a High Court over the alleged fraudulent $6 million contract between the NCA and Infraloks Development Limited (IDL).
Mr. Tevie, alongside the former board chairman, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie; Alhaji Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator and the head of IDL, George Oppong, have been charged and arraigned for willfully causing financial loss to the State contrary to section 23(1) and section 179(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.
They have also been charged with 16 other offences.
The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail to the tune of $1 million each with 3 sureties.
Trial of former NCA officials to begin on January 16
Two former officials of the National Communication Authority, NCA, who absented themselves from court have appeared before the Commercial Court, High Court Division, to answer a charge of wilfully causing financial loss to the State.
William Tetteh Tevie, a former Director General, NCA and Nana Owusu Nsaw a board member pleaded not guilty.
The two have been variously charged with the three others of conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for private gain, in contravention of the Public Procurement Act, Money laundering and intentionally misapplying public property.
On December 22, last year, three persons including Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, former NCA Board Chairman and two others were hauled over the alleged fraudulent purchase of Cyber Security Surveillance systems at a value of eight million dollars.
The system, which was to be used in the fight against terrorism, reportedly has some of its components missing, and it cannot be utilised.
