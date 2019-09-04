Local gov't interdicts 3 staff over NDC primaries

The Local Government Service has interdicted three of its staff for contesting in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.
The three are Alexander Hedidor, Alhaji Maazu Abubakar and Roland Nsoh-Billa Abire. According to their dismissal letters, the three breached the code of conduct of the service.
The letters signed by Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Ato Arthur reveals copies have been sent to the controller and accountant general’s department to suspend their salaries.
One of the letters which was addressed to Alexander Hedidor read: “Information reaching the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) indicates that you contested the primaries for the position of Parliamentary Candidate in the Suaman Constituency.
“Your decision is in contravention of the Local Government Service Code of Conduct particularly Canon (1): ‘the Principle of Anonymity and Permanence’ which states that “Officers and staff of the Local Government Service shall serve the State with neutrality and anonymity in the national and local government processes”.
“In view of the above, the Local Government Service Council has authorized your interdiction with immediate effect whilst the Service initiates an investigation to establish the veracity or otherwise of the allegations''.
“By a copy, this letter the Controller and Accountant General Department take the necessary steps to effect this directive.”
The National Democratic Congress, NDC recently held its parliamentary primaries. Some incumbent MPs retained their seats whilst others lost their candidature.
Some three entertainment personalities namely John Dumelo, Dzifa Gomashie and Ebi Bright also won the candidature in their respective constituencies ahead of the 2020 general elections.
