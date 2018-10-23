NDC supporters crashed to death after Mahama rally in B/A

Two supporters of the opposition NDC were
crashed to death on Sunday, October 20, 2018, after they joined a meeting with NDC flagbearer aspirant, John Mahama .
The two died in an accident on their way home from the meeting at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region, a statement from Mr. Mahama’s office confirmed Tuesday.
The former President is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the two unnamed persons, who were said to have actively participated in last Sunday’s meeting.
“It is shocking to know that we lost two very enthusiastic supporters in an accident on Sunday night. They were young, vibrant and very helpful during the meeting. My prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time,” he said.
In the statement, James Agyenim Boateng head of communication for John Mahama campaign stated that the former President will call on the bereaved families in Goaso today, Tuesday, October 23, 2018, to mourn with them.