NDC urges NIA to use voter IDs for Ghana Card registration

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised the National identification Authority (NIA) to accept the use of voter ID cards in addition to passports and birth certificates, in registering for the Ghana Card.
According to Act 950 (2017), the primary documents required for the Ghana Card registration are a birth certificate or a valid passport, as they are the only 2 recognized as documents of citizenship.
However, in a statement issued by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC on Tuesday May 29, noted that the requirement of those two documents will deny a majority of the population the opportunity to acquire the Ghana Card.
The released, signed by NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said, the party was deeply "concerned about the limitation it will impose on ordinary Ghanaians who, through no fault of theirs, do not own passports and also have not birth certificates".
It added that "the current dispensation will undermine the legitimacy of the voter ID card as declared by the Supreme Court in its ruling vis-a-vis the Abu Ramadan case in 2016”.
“The NDC is of the considered view that this new exercise will not promote the stability of the state, as it will only seek to make some Ghanaians become more Ghanaian than others in direct contravention of the 1992 Constitution", the statement said.
“While reiterating its support for the provision of Identity cards for Ghanaians, FEC expressed concerns at certain provisions of the Act, which will prevent fellow citizens from the process of registration".
Mr. Asiedu Nketia said “FEC takes note of the fact that certain provisions of the Act, which were passed under a Certificate of Urgency, will impose limitations on ordinary Ghanaians who do not possess passports or birth certificates. The FEC considers as cumbersome, the process of verification of Ghanaians without the two IDs".
“The FEC reiterates its demand to the NIA and we wish by this release to call for a review of the amendment to Act 750 (2008), and ensure that the Voter ID card is added to the set of identification documents required for registration, even as the NIA is working to resolve its technical issues which prevented the commencement of the exercise yesterday [Monday, 28 May]”, the party said.
It also said it was “alarmed at the cost of $1.2 billion that this project will cost the people of Ghana, as it is not in consonance with President Akufo-Addo's often touted mantra of ‘Protecting The Public Purse".
The NDC further called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to demand answers relating to issues bordering on value for money.
The Ghana Card registration process which was scheduled to begin roll-out on Monday May 28, 2018 after 4 failed attempts, was once again indefinitely postponed after officers of the NIA failed to show up at the Presidency and other selected centres.
Some citizens who spoke to Prime News Ghana on Tuesday said they were disappointed in the NIA over its failure to begin the registration process and issuance of the national ID on Tuesday, May 28, 2018.
Others complained about the fact that they did not have and are experiencing difficulties acquiring the primary documents required for the registration process, namely a birth certificate or a valid passport.