NDC wishes all Muslims well as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent a message of felicitation to Muslims across the country as they end the one-month fasting and prayer of Ramadan.
"It has been a month-long period of, intense fasting and prayers by all Muslims, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), extends our heartfelt felicitations to all Muslims who allowed the teachings of Islam to put them through the period of, denial, abstinence, penitence, as well as self-sacrifice.
We give immense thanks to Allah the Merciful and Most High, for seeing all our Muslim brothers and sisters through the sacrificial period of prayers and fasting, and we congratulate them for living by the tenets of the Holy Quran."
In a statement signed by NDC's Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah added that “As the nation in general, and our Muslim brothers and sisters in particular, prepare to observe the Eid, it is the wish of the NDC that the festive day will be observed in joyful solemnity; remembering the prayers and cries that were made to Allah,”
"May the peace and guidance of Allah be upon Mother Ghana now and always, and may this period of the Festival of Breaking Fast, pour more blessings upon our dear Country, Ghana."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has asked all Muslims to be mindful of their personal safety as they celebrate the Eid-Ul-Fitr.
