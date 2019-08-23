Neogenics Education Group organises fifth global super teachers’ conference in Accra

In Africa, over one-fifth of children between the ages of 6 and 11 and one-third between the ages of 12 and 14 are out of school.
As a continent, Africa records the highest rates of educational exclusion in the world. The educational gap in Africa and the rest of the world for that matter is wide and needs to be narrowed.
NEOGENICS EDUCATION GROUP has for the past five years contributed to narrowing this gap in education through several interventions; one of which is a an annual teachers professional development event dubbed GLOBAL SUPER TEACHERS’ CONFERENCE which brings together renowned local and international educators to equip teachers with contemporary skills to improve standards in classroom practice with an EDUTECH exhibition 21st-century technologies alongside and climaxed with an EDUCATION AWARDS (EDUCOM AWARDS).
The 5th edition of the GLOBAL SUPER TEACHERS CONFERENCE comes off on this Saturday, 24th August 2019 at the Ghana International School in Cantonments, Accra – Ghana under the theme; ‘BRIDGING THE EDUCATION GAP IN AFRICA’.
The Grand Opening of the 7- Day conference which will be addressed by the Minister of Education Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has in the past editions brought together teachers and educators across Ghana and the international community. After the Grand Opening on the 24th August, the conference will continue with transformational Professional Development experience from Monday 26th – 30th August, delivering 20 Break-Out Sessions at the International Training Centre – 60 Lagos Avenue, East Legon.
These professional training sessions or workshops as part of the conference package have come at a time when the Ghana Education curriculum is undergoing critical reforms and set to commence in September 2019. It will promote creativity and innovation among teachers to empower them to match the pedagogy demands of the New Ghana Education Curriculum. It is therefore imperative for teachers and school leaders to participate in the 5th edition of GLOBAL SUPER TEACHERS CONFERENCE so they can get informed and go perform.
Register to attend this year’s conference via <http://globalsuperteacher.com/gstc-registration/>
NEOGENICS EDUCATION GROUP is an Independent Educational Consultancy and Service Providers delivering excellent training and educational consultancy services. Our vision is “to equip educational institutions and individuals with appropriate tools, skills, training, resources and advisory services which will enable them deliver their goals effectively and maximize their potential.” In the past five years, Neogenics Education has been involved in the training of teachers, heads of schools, teaching assistants and other individuals in the UK, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa and Ghana.