Don't take entrenched position on voters' register - Christian Council to EC  

The Christian Council has advised the Electoral Commission, EC and other stakeholders to move away from their entrenched positions on the compilations of a new voters' register.
Speaking at the Council's 90th Anniversary Celebration, General Secretary for the Council, Rev Dr. Cyril Fayose said all the parties involved should come back to the discussion table to form a consensus.
According to him, it is in the best interest of the EC to bring everybody along in their quest to compile a new voters' register.
"We are calling on the EC and all major stakeholders, Political parties to come to the discussion table so that we do what is best for our country, they still need the consensus and the collaboration of everyone, so they should try and bring everyone along is one of the best way to resolve any kind of misunderstanding and conflict, we must move away from our entrenched positions....."
He further stated that the Christian Council and other religious groups are ready to help mediate the matter.
Demo
The National Democratic Congress, NDC and other opposition political parties against the compilation of a new voters' register have petitioned Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the demonstration in Kumasi.
The petition according to the opposition parties under the 'Inter-Party Resistance against the new voters' register' umbrella is for the Asantehene to advise the Electoral Commission to abort the compilation of a new voters' register.
Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor said they have petitioned the Asantehene to intervene.
He said the Asantehene has assured them that they will intervene but the parties should remain calm.
"...we have equally petitioned the Asantehene... and admonished that we should keep calm and they are very interested in the matter..."
They have also suspended the demonstration giving the EC one-week ultimatum to rescind its decision.
