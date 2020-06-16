NHIA boss, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr Dsane-Selby tested positive for the disease on Sunday, June 14.
She is the second high profile Ghanaian official on record to have tested positive for the disease.
The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where he was receiving treatment for the Coronavirus disease has been discharged and is receiving treatment at home.
Speaking to Accra-based radio station, Asaase Radio, Dr Dsane-Selby said she tested positive for the disease after experiencing tiredness, body pains and headaches.
She said she contacted a colleague at the Noguchi Medical Research Institute and “a team came to the house and tested and I tested positive.”
“I live with my mother. Luckily, she tested negative and so did the house help. So I immediately self-quarantined,” she said.
“I’m fine. If feels like a bad bout of malaria. I just felt tired, quite a lot of body pains, muscle ache, headaches at the beginning but not anymore,” she said.
Dr Dsane-Selby said she has contacted all those she came into contact with over the last few days “and they’ve been for testing, and as far as I’m aware, they’re negative.”