NLC to meet striking teacher unions today

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is expected to meet the three striking Teacher Unions today Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
The striking Teacher Unions, namely the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), are demanding payment of legacy arrears owed their members between 2012 and 2015.
The strike, which began on Monday, is already affecting teaching and learning negatively.
However, despite the industrial action by the teachers, some public schools were on normal schedule as teachers reported to their posts for teaching duties.
But, Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Mr Ofosu Asamoah, in a Citi News interview said, today’s meeting will determine the way forward.
“The teachers have stated their position that they are entitled to some arrears which have not been paid them. They have been promised over the period but it has not been delivered that is why they are resorting to the strike. So as a commission, we are established to resolve issues on the labour front. We have invited them together with their employees in an attempt to settle whatever is wrong with them so that they can go back to their work. Whatever is due them will be paid to them as well.”
