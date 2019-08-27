North Kaneshie Assemblies of God to host ''Gathering of God’s Champions'' 2019

The North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church is beginning its annual programme dubbed ''Gathering of God’s Champions (GGC)'' under the theme "This Is My Set Time" (Daniel 2:21) on Sunday, September 1 - 8, 2019 at the church auditorium in Accra.
The Gathering of God's Champions (GGC) is aimed at giving back to the society through donations, medical screening and impacting the spiritual lives of people.
The 2019 edition of GGC was heralded with some activities amongst them was a legal talk which took place on August 5, health talk (August 12 ), health walk and donation to the Korle-bu Teaching hospital also took place on August 24, 2019.
HEALTH WALK THROUGH SOME PRINCIPAL STREETS OF NORTH KANESHIE AND BUBIASHIE
DONATION MADE TO THE KORLE BU TEACHING HOSPITAL
The Associate Pastor of North Kaneshie AG, Rev.Isaac Amidini who is also the pastor in charge of GGC programme averred that the committee seeks to achieve the following after the end of 2019's edition of GGC;
-The spiritual lives of the Christians who participated in the programme will be revived and strengthened
- The Assembly and people who participated in the programme will be educated and acquire proper knowledge through activities stated above in the laws of the country regarding marriage, property acquisition. The health talk and screening on the other side will also educate people on health matters and to be more conscious of their health.
- Again, the church will have a direct impact on the society by giving cash donations to patients to foot their bills and also goods donated will go a long way to ease struggles with basic needs such as healthcare.
-Finally, the church will pray for Ghana for peace, stability and economic growth to make the country a prosperous one.
Men of God to impact the spiritual lives of the people at the 2019 edition of GGC include Rev.Dr Henry Dsane, Rt. Rev Nana Anyani Boadum, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun and the host speaker Rev. Anthony John and Mrs Theresah Doeh.
HISTORY OF GGC
The history of the Gathering of God’s champions (GGC) dates back to about nineteen years ago. During this period, Rev. Dr. Harry Insaidoo was the senior pastor of the church. It was through him this great program came to stay. To better tell our story, we will adopt the words and the history verbatim as handed over to us by the former senior pastor, Rev. Dr Harry Insaidoo:
‘Let them shout for joy and be glad, Who favor my righteous cause; And let them say continually, “Let the Lord be magnified, Who has pleasure in the prosperity of His servant.” And my tongue shall speak of Your righteousness and of Your praise all the day long.’ Psalms 35:27-28(NKJ),
"Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers". 3 John 2(NKJ)," By knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches". Proverbs 24:4(NKJ)
The congregation of North Kaneshie Assembly of God can best be described as ‘Champions.’ Over the years I have seen brothers and sisters go through challenges but still keep their faith in God; sometimes their situations are such that as a leader it is difficult to know the right words to use to encourage. In my view Champions are people who could have fallen whilst going through difficult moments yet they are still standing and trusting God.
About 20 years ago the Lord spoke to me about the ‘Gathering of God’s Champions’ program. I considered that Champions are not only those who return from fighting in the battle but those who do not give up when the battle waves turns against them. As Christians our battle will not be over until Jesus returns; and that is why this program seeks to bring men of God with proven ministry to come and speak into the lives of the saints to strengthen them. Satan is not ready to give up in destroying us, and neither should we give up on fighting to be victorious in Christ. God our Father, our Lord Jesus, the Holy Ghost and all the heavenly angels are right on our side. When God spoke to me He gave me three clear instructions to give His People.
The Lord said the following to me;
1. He wants to bring total transformation to His people; this includes body, soul and spirit. “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creature, all things are passed away, behold, all things have become new”, 2nd Cor 5:17;
2. He wants us to become witnesses for Him in the world, “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you and you shall be witnesses to me in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth.” Acts1:8. "Here am I and the children whom the Lord has given me! We are for signs and wonders in Israel from the Lord of hosts, who dwells in Mount Zion". Isaiah 8:18.
3. We must be a blessing to other Believers, "I will make you a great nation; I will bless you and make your name great; and you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” Gen 12:2-3.
Seeing that the vision of GGC is from the Lord, I have decided to continue to let the Lord have His way and bless His people. By the blessings I have received from this program, I can truly testify it is God’s way of blessing the church. As the current pastor of the church, it is my heart desire and prayer that the program will continue to make impact and fulfil divine mandate in Jesus Christ name.
