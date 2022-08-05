NPP cautions Executives against endorsing Presidential, Parliamentary hopefuls

The National Executives of the New Patriotic Party are cautioning its National, Regional, and Constituency executives of the party to desist from any form of endorsement for any Presidential and Parliamentary aspirant.
The council in a release referenced Articles 2(3) and 2(4) of the Party’s Constitution, the Code of Conduct as a guide to foster the spirit of healthy intra-party contests by guaranteeing equal opportunity for all stakeholders.
It further directed that all Presidential and Parliamentary aspirants should refrain from all forms of campaign activities including mounting billboards and holding meetings with Party executives until the Party duly opens nominations.
Barely a month ago, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong slammed Ashanti regional chairman Benard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi for openly supporting John Boadu in the NPP National Executives Elections.
He advised Chairman Wontumi to stay calm because he does not own NPP.
Mr. Kenedy Agyapong said Wontumi and other Chairmen who supported the Executives openly should have resigned from their positions because they have been embarrassed.
“Wontumi should cool down, he should cool down because he doesn’t own this political party. Yes because of the way he was behaving and whipping all Chairmen to raise their hands reluctantly. All of them have been embarrassed if it were somewhere all the Chairmen would have resigned." He said.
He added that because leaders in the party openly support others that is why there is no unity in the party.
FULL STATEMENT BELOW