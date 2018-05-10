NPP postpones National Executive elections date

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed its National Annual Delegates Congress from June 15 2018, to a yet to be decided date.
The National Delegates Congress which was scheduled to be held from June 15-17 2018, in Koforidua, has to be postponed due to the Eid-Adhal festivities by Muslims.
But unconfirmed report reaching Prime News Ghana indicates that, the National Annual Delegates Congress will be held on July 7, 2018. The venue therefore remains Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
The NPP announced that it will hold its National Delegates Congress in Koforidua in the Eastern Region from June, 15 to 17 2018.
The Congress will elect national officers who will run the affairs of the party for the next four years.
The Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako in an interview with Prime News Ghana confirmed the postponement and said a new date is yet to be set.
He said the June date will coincide with the Eid-Adhal festivities by Muslims so it will not be prudent for the NPP to hold its elections on the date.
However, Mr. Nimako said, the General Secretary, the party Chairman and the National Executive Council will soon meet to come out with a new date for the National Annual Delegates Congress.