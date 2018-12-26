NPP primaries: Lydia Alhassan, Kufuor and four others approved

To replace the late Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have given approval for one of the wives of the late MP, Lydia Alhassan, Rev Edward Agyekum Kufuor and four others to compete as candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.
The six, who were on the only ones who filed their nomination forms to contest the vacant seat in the primaries, scheduled for Saturday, December 29, 2018 were all vetted and approved on Monday, December 24.
Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko died on November 21, making it necessary for a primary and a subsequent by-election.
He will be buried on January 26, 2019, at Odumase-Krobo, his hometown.
Edward Agyekum Kufuor, the second son of former President John Agyekum Kufuor is among the aspirants approved to compete for a candidate to replace the late Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.
Lydia Alhassan, one of the wives of the late Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko also approved as a candidate to replace her late husband, former MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
