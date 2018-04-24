Fear of victimization grips 2 NPP failed chairmen

For fear of being victimized in the party, the two failed chairman aspirants in the just ended regional elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region have refused to comment about why one of the contenders who eventually emerged the winner was said to have been sponsored by certain elements at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.
Mr. Alfred Boye, who until the election was the Acting Regional NPP Chairman, secured 269 and the third aspirant, Archibold Cobbina, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had 66 votes probably because they had no money for their campaigns.
But three days after the elections, the newly elected Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of COB-A Group of Companies, has made damning revelations about how he got money to finance his campaign, making him the winner.
Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom in an interview with Citi FM on Monday said he received financial and moral support from the Jubilee House to finance his campaign.
Mr. Agorhom, in response to a question on whether he had enjoyed Jubilee House support, affirmed thrice that he had received support and money from the seat of the Presidency.
He, however, did not disclose the amount, but quickly retorted, "the money may have come from individual contribution … I mean whatever it is. I have support from Jubilee House. Even if they gave me GH¢1, it is still money".
The issue has caught the attention of many political watchers as to why the seat of government will sponsor one candidate against the other.
But when PrimeNewsGhana contacted the two, Mr. Boye and Mr. Cobbina, they refused to comment on the issue.
Mr. Archibold Cobbinah stressed that "somebody has won the election, it is in the past now. We should give him space to operate so that he can help the party. I don't want to comment on that”.
The main contender of the election, Mr. Alfred Boye vehemently denied all knowledge of the said comment by Chairman Agorhom.
Last Saturday's electoral process was rocked with some confusion as some aspirants protested how other candidates acted as polling agents for themselves.
It took the intervention of the police to curb the chaos.
