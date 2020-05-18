Nsawam Prisons undergoes fumigation, disinfection from Dansworld Limited

Nsawam Prisons, on Sunday, 17th May underwent a fumigation and disinfection exercise from Dansworld Cleaning Services Limited towards the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus.
The cleaning exercise which was supervised by the Eastern Regional Prisons Commander and the Public Relations Officer ensured that, the team abided by security protocols because of the nature of the prisons.
The company that undertook the exercise, Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an environmental management company that specializes in Facility management services/fumigation.
Speaking to the media on why the company is undertaking such exercise for the Prisons Service, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghanaian Company indicated that,
“Well, we can’t leave the whole preventive efforts of COVID19 on Government. Corporate Organizations like myself must contribute our quota against this deadly Coronavirus. Hence, this is our Corporate Social Responsibility in the fight against COVID19 and most importantly, our prisons service, as you saw when we entered can barely practice social distancing, so these measures like constant fumigation is very important to prevent the virus from entering there”.
Expressing his appreciation to Dansworld for the fumigation and Disinfection, the Deputy Supt. of Prisons who serves as The Public Relations Officer of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, Adamu Latif Abdul indicated that, they were extremely grateful to the organization. He stated that, “We are grateful to Dansworld and their management for this exercise. Even though we haven't recorded any case here so far, the nature of our prisons and its management is such that, it will be difficult to practice social distancing with the inmates.
Therefore, such activities are really important as they help us prevent COVID19 from entering the prisons at all, even though we are adhering to other protocols like hands washing, use of sanitizer etc”.
He later called on other corporate organizations to assist the facility with face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers to read temperatures and also help them with food since we are all been asked to eat well to help boost our immune system.
The fumigation and disinfection of Nsawam Prisons is part of a host of other fumigations at schools and churches that the company is undertaking to help curb the spread of COVID19.