NSMQ2020 : Opoku Ware sends Wesley Girls', Holy Child school packing to book semi slot

Opoku Ware Senior High School has qualified for the semi-finals of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz.
This was after Opoku Ware emerged winners of the first round of the competition for the quarter-finals at the University of Ghana in Accra.
At the end of the contest, Opoku Ware had 49 points, Holy Child School had 40 points and Wesley Girls' High School had 37.
Opoku Ware School from the Ashanti Region sent two girls school from the Central Region packing.
But all schools are now seeded schools for next year's competition.