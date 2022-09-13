NSS cautions 2022/2023 personnel against posting scam syndicates

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has cautioned 2022/2023 prospective national service members to be aware of posting scam syndicates.
The Scheme says they have noticed a message circulating requesting personnel to make payments as high as GH₵20 to view the place of postings before the official release.
According to the Scheme, the circulating message is a calculated attempt by some unscrupulous persons to swindle prospective personnel.
The Scheme emphasized that they have always claimed they do not use agents in its connection with potential employees and that it will never ask them to make payments before reading their postings.
READ ALSO: Roads Ministry announces disruption of traffic flow on La beach road
“The NSS states unequivocally that these pieces of information are fake, a scam, and a dubious attempt to swindle unsuspecting prospective national service personnel.
The Scheme also stressed that they will under no circumstance request prospective personnel to pay a fee to check their places of posting.
“Again, the Management wishes to reiterate that the Scheme does not operate WhatsApp or Telegram groups with moderators parading as agents of the National Service Scheme. For the record, the Management of the NSS has not yet done postings for the 2022/2023 national service personnel,” part of the statement read.
NSS has consequently asked the prospective service personnel to wait for the official release of the place of postings while advising that they cooperate with security agencies to track down the culprits.
The National Service Scheme (NSS) established in 1973 is a Government of Ghana program under the Ministry of Education of Ghana with a National Secretariat in Accra, and offices in all administrative regions and districts across the country.
The scheme is mandated to deploy a pool of skilled manpower drawn primarily from tertiary institutions to support the development efforts of both the public and private sectors in Ghana.
Although it is a citizenry requirement for all Ghanaians who are eighteen years above, it is currently limited to, and mandatory for all Ghanaians graduating from tertiary educational institutions who are not less than eighteen years old.
The original intent of deploying freshly graduating youth under the NSS arrangement is to ensure that priority sectors of our national life are never lacking in the requisite human resources needed for development.