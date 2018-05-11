47 Assin South nurses & midwives receive training on Neonatal Resuscitation

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, under the auspices of ‘Rebecca Foundation’, in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has organized a two- day training on Neonatal Resuscitation for 47 nurses, midwives and nursing mothers of Assin Jakai in the Assin South District.
The training, dubbed: “Helping Babies Breathe”, was to equip the nurses, midwives and nursing mothers skills and techniques to resuscitate infants who experience breathing difficulties after birth.
The training was facilitated by a team of medical doctors, led by Dr. Douglas McMullin, pediatrician specialists and volunteers from the Department of Family Medicine of University of California at Davis and the Shasta Community Health Centre.