Nurses, Midwives suspend nationwide strike

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, GRNMA has suspended their nationwide strike which started on Monday.
Addressing the media, the president of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo disclosed their decision follows a court order by the National Labour Commission (NLC).
The nurses and midwives will resume work tomorrow September 24.
General Secretary of the Association David Tenkorang said 8 am tomorrow all their members will be present at their posts.
He explained that they have been duly served with the court order and because they are law-abiding they will temporarily call off the strike pending further negotiations.
David Tenkorang said they are yet to meet with the National Labour Commission, NLC as they requested.
Background
The NLC had secured an interim injunction to restrain the group from going ahead with the strike but they defied the court orders and are currently on strike.
The injunction was obtained at the Labour Division Court 1 of the High Court on Friday, September 18, 2020, and will last for ten days.
Though the NLC has secured an injunction to stop the nurses from striking, the latter claims that they have not been officially served.
The NLC says the striking nurses and midwives risk salary deductions for the number of days they have embarked on their illegal strike.
Executive Secretary of the NLC Ofosu Asamoah said their unlawful actions comes with some consequences.
“There is a court order restraining them from embarking on the strike and they have decided to defy the orders of the court and go ahead with their industrial strike. Four things have come to play, first by law when you engage in unlawful strike you should not be paid your salary or anything entitled to you for the period you are on strike.
Two, the proponents of the illegal strike should be responsible for the payment of the wages and salaries of the members engaged in the illegal strike as a result of the declaration by their leadership
Three, if you engaged in the illegal strike… it means that you have abandoned your post unlawfully and if it continues for 10 days or more you can be regarded as abandoning your post and your employer can terminate your appointment
Those who ordered the unlawful strike after the court order has been served and they are aware is contempt of court.”