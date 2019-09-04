NYA CEO, two deputies sacked

President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and his two deputies.
The acting CEO, Mr. Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri and his two acting deputies, Mr. Richard Ebbah Obeng and Mr. Bright Acheampong, were relieved of their duties on 3rd September 2019 in a letter signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.
In three separate letters sent to the individuals, they are all to hand over to Mr. Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical projects at the NYA.
“I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminated your appointment. You are directed to hand-over your office to Mr. Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of the Authority and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law,” excepts of the letters read.
The letter to the NYA CEO also directed that: “Please ensure that, you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Authority not later than close of business on Wednesday, 4th September 2019.”
There are reports that Mr. Asigri had been accused of engaging in questionable procurement practices and a petition had been forwarded to the Chief of Staff to that effect.
There are also media reports that the Public Procurement Authority had been asked to investigate the allegations made against Asigri.
Mr. Asigri according to a section of the media was subsequently asked by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to resign over the issue.