Obengfo CEO granted bail

A Circuit Court in Accra has granted bail to the embattled Director of Obengfo Hospital at the Weija Junction of the Mallam-Kasoa Highway to the tune of GHS50, 000.
The Director was to provide two sureties who should be persons gainfully employed. The case has been adjourned to July 6.
Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh was in Court on Friday, June 8, 2018, and pleaded not guilty to the two charges of "practicing medicine without lawful authority and operating unlicensed health facility".
Dr. Obeng has also been charged for the alleged murder of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme, Stacy Offei Darko, together with one other who is facing charge of ‘impersonation’.
Both were remanded in police custody, but Dr. Obeng Andoh's deteriorating health condition has resulted in him being admitted at the Ridge Hospital.
Dr. Obeng-Andoh’s lawyers told the court that, they have filed a motion on notice for stay of proceeding at the High Court.
But the Presiding Judge, Mrs. Janet Naa Adjeley Quaye said she only has before her a motion on notice for stay and not an order for stay of proceedings.
Prime News Ghana’s Correspondent at the court reported that Dr Obeng-Andoh is still struggling with fitness.
