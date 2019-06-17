Odumase accident : Inability of Ambulance service to respond to distress call led to the death of victims - MP

MP for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has blamed the Ghana National Ambulance Service for their inability to respond to a distress call on Saturday leading to the death of the victims of an accident which occurred on Asitey portion of the Odumase to Oterkpolu road.
According to the Lower Manya Krobo MP, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, the Ambulance Service operators complained of not having fuel hence their inability to respond to the distress call.
In an interview with Starr Fm, he said: ''We came face to face with the issue of ambulance and even calling the ambulance and I mean the excuses; to the extent that they told me they didn’t even have fuel. When I called the ambulance they said they did not have fuel."
"I promised that if they are able to come to the hospital I’ll pay, but as at 1:30 – 2:00 when I was leaving they hadn’t come. So it tells you the situation. so preventable deaths, we could not help but some would have to die,” he added.
A Daewoo bus with registration number GV 2497-14 belonging to the Volta River Authority onboard with 55 parishioners of the Saint Barbara Catholic church in Akosombo was returning to Akosombo from Akim Oda where they had attended a funeral but reportedly failed break while descending the Asitey Mountains, somersaulted and run into a ditch killing 3 adult males and 4 males at the spot.
Some 48 others sustained various injuries were rushed to St. Martins de Porres Hospital and Atua Government Hospital.
However, it was a difficult situation at the facilities securing ambulance to dispatch those in critical conditions to Koforidua.
