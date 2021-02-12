Ofori Atta, Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Godfred Dame to face Vetting Committee today

Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, Minister Designate for Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Godfred Dame and Nominee for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu are scheduled to appear before the committee today.
Mr Ofori-Atta is likely to be asked questions about the controversial Agyapa deal.
One question that many will be looking out for is why Databank pulled out of Agyapa deal as transaction advisors.
Databank explained in the letter that they arrived at this decision following attacks on its reputation by political actors due to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta’s association with Databank, a company he co-founded.
Godfred Dame who was Deputy Attorney General in Akufo-Addo's first term has also gotten a promotion and many have tipped him to do well at the position.
Meanwhile, Education Minister-designate Dr Yaw Adutwum says schools will not shut down despite calls the rise in Covid-19 cases in some schools.
Dr Adutwum at his vetting on February 11, 2021, was asked to explain the measures that are in place to safeguard students currently in school.