Accra-Nsawam train derails at Kotoku

An Accra-Nsawam bound train suffered what the technical team from the Ghana Railway Company Limited described as a minor derailment on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
The train was embarking on one of its test runs to pave way for the reopening of the track.
Refurbishment works on the track were completed recently and as part of efforts to ensure that the track is fit for full operations, the Ghana Railway Company has been embarking on a series of test runs.
The trip on Thursday formed part of one of the runs.
The train operated smoothly until it slightly went off track at a section at Kotoku.
Kotoku is a community very close to Nsawam.
The train had made successful stops at Odaw, Achimota, Dome, Amasaman before the minor derailment occurred around 12:30 pm.
Engineers from the Ghana Railway Company Limited were onboard to address the challenge.
Traffic Manager of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, Comfort Awinya, briefed journalists onboard that the derailment was a minor one.
She said the trip was part of the rest runs and as the line is still being tested, such minor derailment was not surprising. She however assured that before the line is open fully to the public for commercial services, the minor challenges that have been identified would be addressed.
Earlier this year, work was temporarily halted on the Accra-Nsawam railway line due to activities of encroachers. The activities of the encroachers, which included sand winners, had compromised the structural integrity of the existing facility.
This left the Ghana Railways Company Limited (GRCL) with no option but to reconstruct new ones.
