One feared dead, four injured in Bogoso accident (video+photos)

One person is feared dead in an accident at Bogoso market in the Western Region.
The accident happened when the chains tying timber logs on a truck loosened resulted in the logs falling off the truck in the middle of the market.
At least three vehicles and some tricycles were trapped under the truck and the logs.
Another serious accident has happened at Bogoso. Very sad scenes💔 pic.twitter.com/sRAvaZgkEh— Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) November 19, 2022
Personnel of the MTTD are on the grounds and the road has since been opened to traffic.
The Ghana National Fire Service is assisting to rescue the victims believed to be trapped in the accident vehicles.
Augustus Osei, driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident said the breaking system of the Daf truck failed, which resulted in the accident.
“I was coming from Boadie to Bogoso and we had bypassed the roundabout. The Daf truck had already climbed the hill but suddenly all we could see was the truck reversing by itself so I shouted for all my passengers to exit the vehicle.
“Three of us in the vehicle managed to exit but one person could not exit so he died,” he narrated.