Opoku Prempeh awarded GH¢500,000 damages after winning defamation suit against Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has been slapped with GH¢500,000 in damages after losing a defamation case to Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.
The High Court, Accra, General Jurisdiction 12, presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah found that Sammy Gyamfi defamed the Energy Minister at a press conference in June 2019 when he said that “Seidu Yakubu, suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of the 2 Canadian girls in the year 2019, is the errand boy of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.”
The court has therefore awarded damages of GH¢500,000 in favour of Dr. Opoku Prempeh.
It also ordered Mr. Gyamfi to publish a retraction and an apology.