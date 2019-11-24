Oti Region: Three shot dead at Pai Katanga

Three persons were shot dead at a funeral at Pai Katanga, a community in the Oti Region.
The gunmen were said to have shot six persons, leaving the other three who are in critical condition at the Worawora Government Hospital.
So far, the single barrel- gun which was used in committing the crime has been recovered and is currently in the possession of the police.
Superintendent Samuel Aboagye of the Dambai Police Command who confirmed the incident however assured that the situation is under control.
“There has been a shooting incident in Katanga, in a particular area not the whole of Kananga, it is in a particular area, where certain people were targeted and they were shot and killed. As we speak, we were able to convey three people to Worawora Government Hospital and the extra three were brought. So, three people were injured. So far at the Worawora Government Hospital three have been confirmed dead. Three are still receiving treatment at the government hospital.”
The police say it has increased its presence at the crime scene as well as the entire Katanga township.
It is also assuring the general public and the entire community that it will ensure that, law and order prevail in the town.
“We have had some names that we suspect are the ones who committed this heinous crime and we are on their heels. We have alerted our informants and we will ensure that they are brought to book. We are however assuring the entire community that we are making every effort to ensure that those who committed this heinous crime are brought to book,” Supt. Samuel Aboagye added.
Public assistance
Meanwhile, the police is asking the public to volunteer relevant information that can be used to apprehend the suspects.
“We are seeking the assistance of the entire community because we cannot do it alone. They should assist us. So, on behalf of the Oti Regional Police Command and the Police Administration we are on the ground, seeking the assistance of the entire public to get those who committed this crime”, he pleaded.
Credit : Citi FM